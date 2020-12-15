WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged for the first time that Joe Biden has been elected president.
The Kentucky Republican broke his silence on the Democrat’s November win after weeks in which he and other GOP leaders refused to contradict President Donald Trump’s fallacious declarations that he was the victor in an election marred by fraud.
McConnell made his remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, a day after the Electoral College formally affirmed Biden’s victory. On Monday, several other top Senate Republicans said it was time to concede that Biden had won.
State and federal courts around the country have rejected cases filed by Trump alleging fraud. Trump has presented no evidence supporting his assertions, and state officials of both parties have said they lacked merit.
Attorney General William Barr and election officials nationwide have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in the election.
(1) comment
Fraud, just not widespread.
Lots of people have acknowledged that Biden won the electoral college. Is this news?
