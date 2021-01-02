LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig's head as Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Spray paint on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's door in Kentucky on Saturday read, “WERES MY MONEY.” “MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.
At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said. The vandalism was reported around 2 a.m. Friday, a police statement said, and a special investigations unit is trying to determine who did it.
KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of the Democratic leader’s home included the phrases “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything,” apparently referencing Democratic lawmakers’ failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief checks from $600 to $2000.
The news station says security cameras surround the three-story brick home in the tony Pacific Heights neighborhood.
McConnell released a statement on Saturday condemning the vandalism at his home in Louisville.
“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest," he stated. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”
McConnell said he and his wife are not intimidated by the vandalism. “We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”
Louisville police are investigating the incident at McConnell's home, which occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday. There currently are no suspects, police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email.
On New Year's Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief. The increase, supported by President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by McConnell.
The government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans. The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to $75,000. Congress approved the payment in late December.
(6) comments
You know what I didn't get one either but working for your money is allot more satisfying than crying for it
I am also very disappointed in the actions of those that could seriously utilize that pent up, negative energy in a more positive endeavor.
Just imagine the modicum of success these idiots could achieve in life if they'd have turned that hatred into productivity.
I don't agree with either RINO McConnell nor puke Pelosi but to vandalize someone's home shows what kind of cowards are out there.
They are both corrupt hypocrites just like every other politician. McConnell is a truly evil human being he could help so many people in need right now but choses not to but he will bend over backwards for rich donors. America needs to get rid of money in politics. Its the corporations and donors who truly run this country both parties take the money and most of Americans don't even realize this.
Not only McConnell! The demorats had plenty opportunity to pass the bill but didn't want to either. Got to save that money for their communist and middle east friends. They could care less about the American people! Puke Pelosi had a chance for the $ 2000 but wouldn't. She would cut her mothers heart out before she would take any money away from her foreign donors.
