OTHELLO - Adams County is looking to fill a void left behind by former Economic Development Director Stephen McFadden after his decision to advance his career elsewhere. McFadden was selected to become the next director of economic development and marketing at the Port of Pasco; his tenure with the port begins Nov. 2.
“It’s a fantastic career advancement opportunity for me. I’ve been in Adams County for 17 years and I’ve loved every minute of it,” McFadden told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
McFadden says the diverse array of infrastructure owned by the Port of Pasco was a draw for him. McFadden added that the Port of Pasco has its own airport, owns its own land for business and industry development as well as their own wharf, barge, and dock system.
“It’s a lot of different levels of economic development work and I’ll be challenged by those experiences; it’s going to be a learning curve.”
McFadden says he won’t physically relocate to the Tri-Cities area until next spring and will remain involved with Big Bend Community College as a trustee until he moves.
“I had the great honor of leading the college team through the presidential search process. There has never been more important community work I’ve done than with the college. I believe in Big Bend Community College with my entire being.”
As for Adams County, it is publicly searching for McFadden’s replacement. Adams County does not have a hiring deadline and says the position will remain open until filled. The first review of applicants will be Nov. 16. The salary range for the position is $6,396.91 - $6,710.60 DOE.
It's pat, is it this or is it that?...it's Pat
