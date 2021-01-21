WENATCHEE - Aside from the restaurants stationed inside of Pybus Public Market, a stand-alone restaurant reopened its confines to the public this week.
McGlinn’s Public House in downtown Wenatchee is among the first known restaurants to have reopened under the state’s “fresh air indoor dining” guidelines.
In order to operate an indoor dining space at 25% capacity, one, two, or three walls must be permeable with multiple, fully-opened windows or bay doors.
McGlinn’s reopened its indoor dining space at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain open during a set schedule of hours seven days per week. To maintain the required air flow to prevent the spread of COVID, McGlinn’s asks that its customers dress warm with the restaurant leaving all of its windows open during its hours of operation.
For restaurants that have reopened under the guidelines, they are also required to monitor carbon dioxide levels.
Other eateries that have reportedly reopened their indoor dining spaces in the Wenatchee Valley include: Bob’s Burgers and Brew, Bob’s Classic, Clearwater Saloon, Columbia Brewing, Wenatchee Brewing, and the Windmill Steakhouse.
The following are the updated guidelines outlining requirements for indoor dining in Washington state: