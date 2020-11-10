SOAP LAKE - A resident of McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake has died from COVID-19 and more than 30 positive cases have been reported in the facility.
All COVID-19 positive patients at the long-term care facility have been moved out of the facility. The outbreak is the first COVID-19 cases at the facility since the onset of the pandemic, according to the health district.
Grant County now sits at 28 confirmed virus deaths.
Further precautions are being taken at McKay to reduce the spread of the virus to additional residents and staff. The health district has requested a state Department of Health medical surge strike team to visit and make recommendations. The team has already been on-site once and will return to assist McKay as the facility prepares for residents to return.
“All LTCs (long term care facilities) in Grant County have been preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 cases within their facilities for months,” health district officials stated. “Each LTC has a COVID-19 response and isolation plan and have worked closely with the GCHD, WA Dept. of Health and WA Dept. of Social and Health Services. Grant County is seeing a steady increase of the virus in the general community. Research has shown that nursing homes are often impacted when located in areas of general community spread.”
(1) comment
I’m so sorry to hear about this outbreak and I’m keeping all of them in my prayers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.