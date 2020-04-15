MOSES LAKE - A national nonprofit organization is making sure Moses Lake police K9 Chief’s medical costs, food and end of duty services are covered.
Chief’s medical retirement means the K9 is essentially adopted by his handler, officer Nick Stewart. Retirement also means veterinary visits, medical costs and food for Chief also fall on Stewart. Thanks to Project K-9 Hero, those costs are fully-covered for the rest of Chief’s life.
“Chief’s story is the real reason we started this organization,” said Jason Johnson, founder of Project K-9 Hero and a former K9 handler with the Yakima Police Department.
Chief, medically retired due to shrapnel remaining next to his jaw that could create more issues if the K9 continues working, can expect to have ongoing medical costs due to his injury and likely future health problems as he ages, Johnson said. Without Project K-9 Hero, officer Stewart would have been responsible for those costs.
Johnson said Chief is the 83rd retired military or law enforcement dog from more than two dozen states to be accepted into the program.
Project K-9 Hero has been around for about four years. Johnson’s inspiration for the organization came from his former K9 partner in Yakima, Flash, who passed away in 2019.
Flash was a rescue dog turned narcotics K9, serving with the Yakima Police Department for eight years. Flash continued to work in Yakima after Johnson’s career moved him out of Washington. But when Flash retired, the city decided to give Flash back to Johnson. With a lack of funding available for retired K9s, Johnson saw an opportunity to take care of police K9s in retirement like Flash.
Project K-9 Hero relies on donations to provide assistance with medical costs, food and end of duty services. For more information on the program and to donate, visit http://www.projectk9hero.org/.
