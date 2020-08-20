QUINCY - Fazed by what he described as “inhumane” treatment of migrants, Eduardo Castaneda Diaz of Quincy wants Washington state to stop assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Castaneda Diaz is the Democratic opponent of Republican incumbent Tom Dent in the 13th Legislative District.
Castaneda Diaz says he’s consumed by a recent ordeal involving a diabetic blind man who he says was detained in solitary confinement at the Northwest Detention Center after spending 46 years in the U.S., many of them in Washington state.
ICE issued the following statement regarding Jimenez-Gutierrez:
"Victor Jimenez-Gutierrez is a Mexican citizen and repeat immigration violator who is in the United States illegally. Jimenez-Gutierrez has an extensive criminal history stemming several decades, including a 1991 conviction for two counts of assault and a 2018 conviction for two counts of rape.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) took custody of Jimenez-Gutierrez Feb. 19, 2019, after his criminal sentence was complete and reinstated Jimenez-Gutierrez’s prior order of removal. On March 10, 2020, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his final appeal. Jimenez-Gutierrez is currently being housed at the Northwest Immigration Processing Center, pending removal from the U.S.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Despite Victor’s checkered past, Castaneda Diaz believes the treatment and detainment practices of ICE are cruel and unusual expressing a desire to “abolish” the federal program.
Castaneda Diaz cited a recent photo shoot featuring chained and shackled migrants with waist chains who were boarding a plane in Yakima for deportation.
“They were being shackled like beasts, chained worse than dogs. There was outrage and they were outraged. I found them to be inhumane. The immigration system is inhumane. Trump is fanning the flames the racism,” Castaneda Diaz explained. “The department of homeland security has weaponized ICE. I believe ICE has been a strong arm of the federal administration and abolish the department and it is terrorizing immigrants.”
Castaneda Diaz told iFIBER ONE News he believes private “for-profit” detainment centers need be abolished as well.
“I believe in civil infractions when immigrants cross without proper documentation, but centers need to be government run with human protocol.”
Castaneda Diaz says he’s personally invested in immigration matters as a descendent of migrants who immigrated to the U.S. and worked in agriculture.
The American Civil Liberties Union’s perspective on the situation was displayed in the form of a recent statement on its website and appears to be concurrent with Castaneda Diaz’s views on the matter:
In recent years, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained and deported record numbers of people from the United States. Many of ICE’s removal tactics take away even the right to a fair hearing in court, as the government rushes to judgment and tries to ram people through a rubber-stamp system that ignores individual circumstances. These enforcement programs pose a variety of threats to civil liberties: They implicate the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, the constitutional guarantee of due process, and the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and freedom from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, and national origin. ICE’s enforcement practices also impose heavy social costs, tearing American families apart and undermining community trust in law enforcement.
The Border Patrol and its parent agency, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), operate in a vast zone stretching 100 miles from any land or sea border. This includes entire states such as Florida and Maine as well as almost all of the country’s top metropolitan areas. CBP’s militarization of the border region has produced rampant abuses ranging from racial profiling to excessive force. CBP uses interior checkpoints and roving patrols located far from the border to apprehend individuals who are not recent border crossers.
The ACLU is working to ensure that U.S. immigration enforcement is transparent and accountable to the American public.
10 months ago, ICE released its response to widespread scrutiny of its practices:
Since then, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s ability to enforce immigration law has again fallen victim to judicial overreach, and our agency’s authorities are being singled out and marginalized in ways that no other federal law enforcement organization has to tolerate. Tying our hands from the bench doesn’t make our country any safer.
Our commitment to justice is fundamental. The rule of law is a critical component of our democracy, but a recent ruling handed down by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California holds ICE to a different standard for lawful cooperation and will hinder our ability to faithfully carry out our Congressionally-mandated mission. This decision will threaten public safety as it will lead to the release of criminal aliens back onto the street – criminals that we won’t find before they hurt – or worse – more innocent victims—victims that could have been spared their pain and suffering, if only ICE had been allowed to do its job.
For decades, immigration officers have utilized detainers as a collaborative law enforcement tool to request that other law enforcement entities notify ICE of the upcoming release of an alien that has been arrested for a criminal violation completely unrelated to their immigration status. The detainer serves as a request to hold that person for a short period of time, enabling ICE to assume custody. ICE issues detainers based on a finding by a trained immigration officer that there is probable cause to believe an individual is a removable alien. Like all law enforcement agencies, ICE utilizes all evidence at its disposal to determine if probable cause exists, including various databases and electronic data. Probable cause is the same legal standard that other law enforcement agencies must meet in order to make an arrest.
