MOSES LAKE - Procession and memorial service that will honor a fallen Moses Lake firefighter will take place during the late morning/early afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 19.
The procession will begin at noon at Moses Lake Fire Department’s station 1 on 3rd Avenue and will end at Grant County Fire District 5’s training facility at Nelson Rd./Rd. 2.
The training facility will host Andrew Deering’s memorial service, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Deering fell to his death over Labor Day weekend, the details about the circumstances leading up to his passing have not been released by family.
Deering’s memorial service will be livestreamed on the Moses Lake Firefighters Facebook page.
That just sucks that he died.
