EPHRATA - “This is a big deal,” said National Weather Service Spokane Meteorologist Steve Bodnar as he described Saturday evening’s anticipated storm in the area. Bodnar says Saturday’s predicted cell of thunderstorms traveling upwards from central Oregon will be “impactful” and “dangerous” in Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties.
“This is a one and 10 year event,” Bodnar explained.
Bodnar says the thunderstorms expected to travel northeast are abnormally severe for eastern Washington and will produce some winds in excess of 70 mph, hail as big as baseballs, and poses a 2% chance of tornadoes, which is very unique to the area.
Bodnar is also calling for torrential rains that will produce flash floods on steep terrain resulting in the flooding of some urban areas.
Bodnar asks that if you have any loose objects outside your home, make sure they are secured or stored away because they could become projectiles. Bodnar adds that Saturday’s storm could down some trees and cause structural damage.
The heavy storm is expected to arrive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Go here- lightningmaps.org. I am looking at 2 cells. 1 big one-1 smaller in oregon. so far they are moving north, getting closer to kennewick as of 2pm, 05/30th.
