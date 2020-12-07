SPOKANE - Chelan county is expected to get a decent dose of freezing rain early Tuesday, creating problematic travel for motorists.
On Monday, the National Weather Service office in Spokane predicted ice accumulations due to freezing rain in Chelan, west Okanogan County, and parts of Douglas County.
Ice accumulations between .10 and .25 inches are expected throughout much of Chelan County with the worst of it expected for the center of the county. The best chances for ice accumulation and travel impacts will be in the valleys of the east slopes of the northern Cascades: Wenatchee River Valley up to Leavenworth and Plain, and up the Methow Valley.
Spotty freezing rain is also expected at times across many of our other northern mountain valleys from Omak to Republic and to Colville.
Travel impacts with icy roads expected along Highway 2, Highway 97 and Highway 20.
This is insane! This is news? Come on! I remember a time when you got up to go to work in the morning and either you made it or you didn't. No big fanfare or news alerts or anything. You either made it to work, or you didn't. SMDH!
