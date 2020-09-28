It sounds like you may have to prep yourself for a second round of California wildfire smoke.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News was informed by National Weather Service Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet about the expected return the airborne soot and ash. However, Nisbet says the density of the smoke will be far thinner than the historic levels we saw over a week ago.
Nisbet says a ridge of high pressure is creating a wind pattern that will carry smoke from the fires in northern California in to Washington.
Nibset says the smoke will create hazy conditions, but the thickest portions of it will be at higher elevations. Nisbet says the smoke is expected to move into the Cascades and into Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties Tuesday night.
The data is preliminary at this point, so the expected density of the surface smoke isn’t definitive at this point.
The high-pressure ridge is expected to stick around for seven days.
The shorter days are also a factor due to the fact that the atmosphere inversion timeline will be shorter keeping the smoke at elevations of around 2,000 feet instead of 5,000 feet 2-3 weeks ago.
Nisbet says the smoke won’t move around much during its time in our area due to the lack of wind.
It's exact impact on visibility and air quality is unknown at this time.
The smoke pattern will move over parts of western Washington as well.
