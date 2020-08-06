EPHRATA - On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to the city of Ephrata to obtain information about an entrepreneur hoping to occupy the building that once house a long-standing Asian restaurant in the area.
In June, Mommy Yum Yum announced that it was permanently closing after 25 years in Ephrata. The owners of the restaurant say the closing was not influenced by COVID-19, but felt that the economic climate made it an opportune time to retire.
Crews were beginning to repaint the building on Thursday. The city of Ephrata’s building department says Raul Garcia has applied for a business permit to operate a restaurant in the building.
Garcia’s restaurant is called Lo Mejor de Jalisco.
A timeline for the restaurant’s opening has not been established. We will have more information at it becomes available.
(2) comments
Soon they will ALL be Mexican restaurants! MOOOOHAAAAAHAAAAAAAA
Finally! I’ve been wondering when a Mexican Restaurant would finally show up in the basin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.