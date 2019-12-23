SPOKANE - A Mexico resident who had been living in Grant County has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported three times.
William Moreno-Moreno, 24, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to being an alien in the U.S. after previously being deported. He was sentenced to 13 months, plus one day, in federal prison, followed by a year of court supervision after he is released.
Moreno-Moreno had been deported three times and unlawfully entered the country a fourth time and resided in Grant County. He was then convicted of third-degree rape of a child and possession of methamphetamine. After completing his sentence, Moreno-Moreno was taken into federal custody in May, according to court records.
“The sentence imposed not only promotes the rule of law, but reflects the consequences for foreign nationals who return illegally to the United States after having been previously deported,” stated William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “Enforcing the immigration laws remain a priority in protecting our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to direct its resources to aggressively investigate and prosecute these cases.”
I think our buddy Joe Utter didn't copy the whole text he was trying to report.
The thing reads like a chopped onion.
13 months THEN a year supervision?
He gets to stay another year so they can "watch" him? Sounds like a big pile of whooie to me.
