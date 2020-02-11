QUINCY - Through a Minnesota-based non-profit known as "Environmental Initiative," the Quincy School District is replacing two school buses with green-energy equivalents. Concurrently, the City of Quincy is also replacing two of its oldest dump trucks as part of the same project.The project is receiving monetary support from Microsoft. Microsoft is granting $100,000 to the City of Quincy and $95,000 to the Quincy School District to help pay for one-third of the total project cost. Microsoft has data centers situated in Quincy.
The City of Quincy will replace a 1979 class 8 dump truck and a 1986 class 8 dump truck. The Quincy School District will replace 1992 school buses.
“This unique partnership is allowing the City to leverage this opportunity to replace two nearly 40-year old trucks years earlier than we would otherwise be able to do. We get help purchasing the trucks, and they’ll be newer, cleaner, and more efficient. There’s no reason not to do this,” said Carl Worley, Municipal Services director, City of Quincy.
“We’re excited for this opportunity to be able to replace two diesel school buses that are more than 20 years old with cleaner and more efficient buses. This will be healthier for the kids, the community, and the region,” said Rob Henne, Transportation supervisor, Quincy School District.
The green-energy project is being executed through Project Green Fleet. Project Green fleet is a voluntary effort that aims to significantly reduce air pollution caused by exhaust from diesel fleets. Environmental Initiative’s Project Green Fleet is a program that replaces older, inefficient diesel engines in heavily used vehicles and equipment, helps business owners save money, reduces diesel exhaust emissions, and protects the health of workers and neighbors.
“Improving air quality is a topic that Quincy community members have raised with us in conversations about community investments Microsoft can make in the area,” said Leo Raudys, Microsoft, Director Environmental Compliance, Cloud Operations and Innovation. “Helping the City of Quincy and the Quincy School District improve their vehicles via Project Green Fleet is a simple but effective way to help the community improve air quality.”
“Project Green Fleet supports the environment, economy and public health through thoughtful partnerships based in the same core value – advancing the vitality of local communities,” said Bill Droessler, Program Development Officer of Environmental Initiative.
