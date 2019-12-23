WENATCHEE- A microcosm of what Microsoft is doing to bridge the technological divide was seen first-hand in Wenatchee last week.
On Thursday, 50 local students and their family members convened at the Wenatchee Community Center to learn about computer science while celebrating Posada, a Mexican Christmas tradition that involves the reenactment of the Nativity scene.
The event with a tech-twist involving Microsoft is known as "Hour of Code."
During the event, students and their families were introduced to computer science, learning how to code and craft ornaments with the ‘egg-bot’, a robotic arm, and programmed colored lights on small robots to highlight the nativity scene.
The North Central Regional Library (NCRL) provided laptop computers and Wi-Fi. Microsoft TechSpark handled the outreach and provided resources and raffle prizes to improve the overall experience.
Conducted in both English and Spanish the event was sponsored by Parque Padrinos (Grandparents of the Park), NCRL, North Central Education Services District (NCESD), the Apple STEM Network, Microsoft and Pinnacles Prep.
“I admire all of the good Parque Padrinos has done in the South Wenatchee community and delighted they chose to partner with Microsoft’s TechSpark program, NCESD, and other organizations for this Hour of Code. It was wonderful that students and their families could come together to have fun while learning a valuable new skill—as well as get a better understating of the importance of computer science education,” said Lisa Karstetter, manager of Microsoft’s TechSpark Washington program.
“Parque Padrinos, Pinnacles Prep, NCRL and Microsoft made a fantastic team for this very special Hour of Code. While celebrating Las Posadas, families had the opportunity to learn critical skills for the 21st century together,” explained Apple STEM Network Director Dr. Sue Kane.
According to research, tech jobs account for 50 percent of our workforce, a number that is expected to swell to 77 percent in the next decade. More jobs are reportedly requiring computer science and advanced digital skills.
Microsoft’s TechSpark program is a national civic program aimed at fostering greater economic opportunity and job creation through partnership with rural and metropolitan communities.
The Hour of Code is a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science designed to give students and their families a fun first introduction to computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.