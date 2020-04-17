EPHRATA - Microsoft can now be credited for lending a helping hand to those affected COVID-19. Earlier this week, Microsoft delivered a check for $56,000 to the office of Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) in Ephrata. The check is intended to aid local businesses, families, nonprofits and first responders. CBF’s Corinne Isaak touted the generosity of the tech giant on Friday. Isaak says she was “speechless."
“Never in our wildest dreams did we expect a donation of this size when we started the COVID-19 Crisis Fund. We are truly grateful to Microsoft for supporting our fund and our communities," Isaak said.
Isaak stated the funds will be distributed wisely and allow communities to start the healing process.
CBF is a community foundation was founded in 1994 to improve the quality of life and shape the future of the Columbia Basin through philanthropy. The CBF started the COVID-19 Crisis Fund in March to serve the local community during this global healthcare crisis.
“Microsoft has proudly called the Quincy Valley home since 2007. Our contribution to the Columbia Basin Foundation to support COVID-19 outreach is an extension of our commitment to the communities in Grant County and our neighbors in this time of need,” said Lisa Karstetter, TechSpark Community Manager for Microsoft. “Working together we are all better.”
Since 2007, Microsoft has operated in Grant County. Their data centers power cloud services and include Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and Bing search platforms. Microsoft employees are providing essential services during this pandemic.
