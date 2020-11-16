MOSES LAKE - Middle schools in Moses Lake are temporarily switching to full remote learning beginning Monday due to COVID-19.
“We understand the concern and frustrations this emergency change will raise with many students and parents,” Moses Lake School District officials stated. “As much as we have worked diligently to help create a health and safe learning environment, unfortunately, a recent spike in positive cases of COVID-19 linked to exposures outside of our schools has left us short-staffed.”
The three middle schools will remain in remote learning through Nov. 27.
The district has had a total of 13 students and 16 staff members test positive for the virus. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there’s been four positive cases at Chief Moses Middle School, one at Endeavor and four at Frontier in the past 14 days.
Across the district, there are currently three cohorts that are closed or quarantined due to COVID-19.
“While these cases have specifically impacted staffing at the middle school level, we will continue to monitor and assess COVID levels at all schools throughout the district, including the elementary schools and Moses Lake High School in the coming weeks and adapt as necessary,” school district officials added. “Although we believe that children need to be in schools for optimal learning, we are confident in our teachers’ ability to deliver quality education during this remote time period and expect students to be engaged in learning each day.”
More fear-mongering by Meeks and his union cronies.
#notmygovernor shutdown lots of crap except for schools, so where's the consistency? I guess we can't have any when the unions and scared teachers are involved. Remember the good old days when your employees worked in fear for the jobs, and not a self-serving, juvenile sense of entitlement?
Scared teachers? When you are a teacher or sub for a year, then I might think your words have any weight, but until then...not a chance.
It is not working is it.
I do not know why they are shutting down.. Idiot Inslee doesn't think there is anything wrong with keeping schools open, exposing kids and teachers alike, while he crushes the rest of the business entrepreneurs and individuals spirits..
He won the election and his tyranny is now left unchecked for another 4 years.. He doesn't know how to be a leader so he looks up to Oregon for advise..
Not all teachers are out because they have covid. Some of them have family members that were exposed and thus exposed them, so they get quarantined whether they have it or not. If teachers and staff are quarantined, how can they keep the school open?
