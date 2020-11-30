MOSES LAKE - Midway Elementary School in Moses Lake is switching to full remote learning this week due to COVID-19 and an increase in absences.
The school is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7, according to the school district. Preschool will remain open this week.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, two students and one staff member at Midway have tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days.
Larson Heights Elementary students are back in the classroom this week after moving to remote learning last week due to COVID-19 cases. All three middle schools are also back to in-person learning this week. Sage Point Elementary, in full remote learning since Nov. 16, will be back to in-person learning on Tuesday, according to the school district.
The school district has reported 103 COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year, including 21 in the past two weeks. Outside of school closures, there are currently four cohorts that are closed or quarantined.
