STEVENS PASS - An about 30-mile stretch of Stevens Pass will remain closed for the second night due to downed trees and power lines.
The pass is closed in both directions from Gold Bar(milepost 32) to the summit(milepost 64), according to WSDOT. Westbound U.S. 2 is open from Leavenworth to the summit and then closed from there to Gold Bar. For the section of U.S. 2 that are open, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive.
There is currently no access to the west side of the mountains, according to WSDOT.
Stevens Pass was first closed about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after heavy snow downed trees and power lines east of Gold Bar. More than 200 drivers were stranded for hours due to the closure. On Monday, state troopers set up a convoy for stranded vehicles, including three buses full of middle school students stuck overnight, according to Trooper Heather Axtman.
WSDOT crews worked Monday to clear downed trees from the road but officials say there remains many more downed trees that will have to wait until Tuesday morning.
(1) comment
That's crazy! A school bus full of kids stuck overnight? Wow! That's the kind of thing you would've heard of in the '40s!
