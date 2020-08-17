WANAPUM - On Monday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to the military installation in charge of combating a large fire that is threatening a residential area next to a Grant PUD-owned dam in south Grant County.
Currently, as many as 100 residents in the Wanapum Indian Village are under a level 3 evacuation.
The now 25,000-acre fire burning in northeast Yakima County is traveling northeast towards the intersecting borders of Grant County, Kittitas County, and Yakima County.
Grant PUD is offering its Wanapum Heritage Center to Wanapum Village residents wanting to seek refuge from the fire.
Priest Rapids Dam personnel are monitoring the situation closely.
The blaze is burning land on the military installation known as the ‘Yakima Training Center.’
A press release states that a lightning strike started the fire at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. A wind-generating cold front caused the fire to explode overnight.
Yakima Training Center Lieutenant Commander Luke Wittmer says he’s confident the blaze will be confined to the lands occupied by the training center; as many as 250 personnel are fighting the fire.
“We’re feeling good about this fire,” Wittmer told iFIBER ONE News.
Wittmer says the west side of the Columbia River could be used as a natural barrier for containment and they are tactically planning on using it as such should they not be able to stop its spread before reaching the water.
For Mattawa residents on the other side of the river, Wittmer acknowledged that it may look like the fire is getting closer before putting itself out.
As of Monday afternoon, the blaze is 5% contained.
