ELECTRIC CITY - Minor injuries were reported after a wake boat and pontoon boat collided on Banks Lake on July 2.
The two boats collided in the Jones Bay portion of the lake, located near Electric City.
Alexander Bozko, 33, of western Washington, was operating a 2017 Tige wake boat around 5:30 p.m. when he struck a stationary 2015 Sunchaser pontoon boat, operated by 51-year-old Cashmere resident Mark Head, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bozko’s boat ended up on top of the aft of the pontoon boat. Deputies say Bozko was thrown into the water. A 2-year-old child on the pontoon boat also ended up in the water. The two were rescued by other boaters and sustained minor injuries. Four other passengers from both vessels also had minor injuries.
The child who ended up in the water was wearing a life jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.
Stay on your side of the mountains. Don't you know Inslee's afraid of the flu for you?
Idiot tourists
