6:42 p.m. UPDATE
Leonard Simpson Jr., the Coulee Dam man who was initially reported missing has been found dead. Simpson's body was found by an organized search party coordinated by Colville Tribal Police. The exact location where Simpson's body was found as well as the cause of death or condition of the body has not been disclosed. Simpson was last seen walking near Elmer City on Peter Dan Road on Christmas Eve. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
COULEE DAM - The search is on for a missing Coulee Dam man who was last seen near Elmer City on Christmas Eve. 41-year-old Leonard Simpson Jr. was seen walking on Peter Dan Road.
Simpson is described as a 6’5, 250-pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who think they saw Simpson is asked to call police at 509-634-2472.
Terrible SAD.
I hope for the family to find closure.
