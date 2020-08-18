It’s been ten months since 28-year-old Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake was never seen or heard from again; but that doesn’t mean friends and family haven given up in their search to find her.
On October 17, 2019, Rachel vanished without a trace in the north cascades wilderness in Skagit County during a solo hike.
Since the high elevation snow cleared in the Marblemount area, one Moses Lake woman, Emily Sawyer, appears to be partial leading the charge to find her friend along with Rachel’s husband, Jamie Lakoduk.
The search parties organized by Sawyer consist of Rachel’s friends and family.
The most recent search took place last weekend, but to no avail. 11 people participated in the recovery excursion.
Jamie, and others have partaken in multiple searches for Rachel since last fall.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office believes Rachel did not make it out of the woods alive and will only search from the air if something conclusive is found.
Rachel’s husband, Jamie, is planning another attempt to recover his wife this weekend. Jamie has a GoFundMe account you can donate to.
If you’re interested in joining the search for Rachel, you can message or comment to the members of Find Rachel Lakoduk on Facebook.
