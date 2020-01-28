TELLER COUNTY, Colo. - The woman who was there when Grant County-native Kelsey Berreth was bludgeoned to death in 2018 was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday.
Krystal Kenney of Idaho was sentenced in a Teller County, Colorado courtroom after pleading guilty to one charge of witness tampering. Kenney received the maximum sentence for the crime despite her tearful apology to Berreth’s parents who were present in the courtroom. Kenney received a plea deal after agreeing to testify against Patrick Frazee, who was convicted in the killing of Kelsey who was his fiancé and mother of their daughter.
Kenney was Frazee’s mistress while he and Kelsey were still engaged.
According to the Denver Post, Kelsey’s parents, Darrell and Cheryl Berreth, read a letter aloud in court on Tuesday:
“She shouldn’t have received the plea deal that she did,” they read. “She was an active participant in the murder. The only thing she didn’t do was swing the bat.”
Kenney sobbed while making a statement in court prior to being sentenced according to the Denver Post.
“I know that saying sorry is not good enough,” Kenney said, turning to look at Berreth’s father seated behind her in the courtroom. “And I don’t even know what the right word would be to describe the remorse that I feel.”
“I’m sorry that I didn’t save Kelsey,” Kenney said.
However, Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells wasn’t moved by Kenney’s sense of remorse, alleged fear of Frazee or the impact of her trial testimony. Sells says it wasn’t enough to mitigate the maximum penalty.
The Berreth family were long-time hay farmers who lived in Warden until a few years ago.
(2) comments
I’m not understanding if “PLEA DEALS”
He never did divulge as to where the body was , but they had enough evidence without her cooperation. Did somehow her witness affect his sentence ❓
I doubt it. She deserved nothing.
While 3 years does seem "questionable".. The bottom line is the prosecution really didn't even know what happened until she spilled the beans..
She confessed from everything from cleaning the house, the blood from the walls, to telling the court how he did it, even what he told her that poor girls last words were.
She then admitted helping him burn that poor pretty girls body..
While plea deals make you wonder -- Without her help and testimony I wonder if the prosecution would have been able to produce enough evidence to convince a jury they had anything to do with her disappearance and consequently murder..
It is just sad no matter what side you look at it from..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.