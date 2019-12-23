MOSES LAKE - Nearly three-quarters-of-a-million dollars is needed to fulfill the funding amount required to construct a new food bank facility in Moses Lake.
Community Services of Moses Lake (CSML) is soliciting aide in construction costs of a new food bank, distribution facility, a terminal warehouse and food storage building.
Food Bank administrators say the current facility is “grossly inadequate.”
Community Services of Moses Lake Project Coordinator Lisa Whitney says a new distribution center would significantly increase food safety as well as storage capacity and allow for efficient food transportation practices.
Whitney says the project has a current shortfall of $725,000. The total cost of the project is $2.8 million.
The Moses Lake Food Bank distribution center provides food to 33 food pantries in five counties.
$2.8 mil. for a place that hands out food for free? This seems quite excessive for a donation facility, how about putting money into something that can actually turn a profit and create jobs. We want to encourage work not welfare for a healthy community. What happened to the 5 lb slab of cheese for the needy and other basic necessity's. Don't need a palace for that.
