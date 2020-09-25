MOSES LAKE - With high school sports on hold due to COVID-19, the Moses Lake High School Athletic Department is hosting a “Friday Night Football Flashback” drive-in event.
The big screen viewing is set for Oct. 2 and Lions Field, with parking and concessions opening at 6:30 p.m. and the showing of the 2007 Homecoming game versus the Eisenhower Cadets starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to attend.
The game will be projected onto the back of the home grandstands, with drive-in parking on the main grass parking lot. The first 45 cars will receive a throwback Chiefs rally towel.
“With the significant modifications to athletic programs this year, we hope this will provide something new and fun for our Moses Lake Chief community, family and alumni,” school officials stated.
Attendees must enter in a vehicle and no walk-ins or drop-offs. School officials as attendees to remain in their vehicles with the exception of restroom and concession use. Face coverings are required for anyone who leaves their vehicle.
