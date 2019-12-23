MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Irrigation officials are calling this year’s dredging project a success.
50,000 cubic yards of silt has been removed from Moses Lake after weeks of dredging this fall. The restoration project removed years of sediment build-up just south of Stratford Road that had streamed in from Crab Creek over the course of many years.
Irrigation officials say the sediment decreases the open water habitat for fish and wildlife, creates blockage in the recreational boating area and degrades the quality of the lake.
Texas-based Kayden Industries used its hydraulic dredge and booster pump to move the matter. Orange buoys supported a sediment tube that transported the materials upstream to a dirt-fill behind Costless Carpet off Broadway Avenue.
Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District officials say the lake could use another dredging project that would remove another 50,000 cubic yards on the north side of the Stratford Road bridge.
A phase 2 project could commence soon but irrigation district officials say the focus this spring and summer will be curtailment of toxic blue-green algae blooms.
The cost to dredge 50,000 cubic yards of sediment is approximately $1.3 million.
MLIRD staff plan to test the water this spring to assess the impact the dredging project is having on the lake. The project was supposed to finish by Nov. 1.
Drawn down for the season, the lake level is the lowest seen in years because of the dredging.
(3) comments
Anyone who thinks the "Muck n Truck, during the frozen months" is even a consideration, has no idea how the permit process and the multi agency agreements work. There are 5 agencies that have dominion over the projects the MLIRD has to get approval from before removing one shovel of muck from the lake. It is IMPOSSIBLE to get vehicles and equipment into the lake bed to do that kind of sediment removal. MLIRD had a great plan and vision to dredge and was derailed by 2 members of the board which cost the district massive amounts of money and spurred a state audit. Those 2 past members set our lake back 15 years because of them hijacking the board and stopping dredging and aquatic weed spraying. Mick Hansen and Rich Archer cost all of us millions of dollars and time to get back on track. Curt Carpenter, the former MLIRD manager had the lake moving forward for the first time in decades. He was harassed and finally left which also was to the detriment of our lake. Mick Hansen also bought a $90,000 dollar mobile home, out of state without district approval or permits and the MLIRD was finally able to Resell the home at a $50,000 loss. I challenge anyone to look at the records and attend some meetings and you will see this is all true. The current board and staff of the MLIRD are doing a great job at getting the work, and our lake back on track after such a massive amount of mistakes made by Hansen and Archer. Keep up the great work, MLIRD. We appreciate your current efforts.
You know what? You're right. I'd forgotten about the bloated gov't agencies that all think they have the best (and probably different) intentions for mud in the lake. Just another example, plus the rest of what you included, as way too much government, which also costs us tax money.
I've watched this project for years in passing interest. I don't know who's 'relative' on the board was awarded this contract, but it seems to me that muck and truck during the frozen winter months would be a LOT more efficient and quicker, too. Could have been done in one year, rather than the years I've watched this go on.
