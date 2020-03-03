MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Police Department has created a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses for K9 Chief.
Chief, who was shot while attempting to apprehend a fleeing suspect Friday night, is set to be released from the WSU Veterinary hospital on Wednesday morning. While the department carries medical insurance for the K9, the insurance has a cap on medical expenses and does not cover air transportation costs.
Chief was initially treated at the Pioneer Veterinary Clinic before being airlifted to Pullman in serious condition, with a large amount of blood loss.
“K9 Chief has spent the last four days at the ICU at WSU. The veterinarians performed surgery to remove his left eye, which was damaged beyond repair. K9 Chief also had a significant amount of shrapnel in his neck and throat area from the bullet, along with a broken jaw,” police officials stated.
Chief’s recovery is expected to take several months, with numerous follow-up visits.
“K9 Chief is considered a hero by all those involved in the incident. He took a bullet directed at Officer Stewart, possibly saving Officer Stewart’s life,” police officials stated. “K9 Chief is the epitome of what a great K9 should be and we are all praying he can return to service and continue to serve the Moses Lake community.”
The funds donated through the GoFundMe, available here (https://bit.ly/2IgGagr), will go to helping pay medical bills, transportation costs, and recovery efforts, as well as possible retraining for Chief, or if he is medically retired, to purchase a new K9. Donations can also be dropped off at the police department.
Chief and every K9 in Grant and Adams County are funded by donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.