MOSES LAKE - Dash cam video released by Moses Lake police shows a 17-year-old suspect crash through a fence in a stolen vehicle during a pursuit last week.
The Ford Taurus was reported stolen about 6 a.m. Thursday after it was left running outside a Moses Lake gas station. About 45 minutes later, officers located the vehicle near West Valley Road and Ottmar Road and followed the vehicle until attempting a traffic stop at Grape Drive, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspect reportedly fled from officers and dash cam video shows the driver speeding through the WinCo parking lot, driving in a circle, flipping off the pursuing officers and eventually leaving the parking lot and heading onto Central Drive.
An officer successfully used spike strips on the stolen vehicle as the teenager was driving on the wrong side of the road on Central Drive. Dash cam shows the suspect cross back to the right side of the road where he loses control of the car and collides with the curb.
The teenager continues to Grape Drive but again loses control of the car as he makes a right turn. The vehicle then slides off the road where it crashes through a fence and strikes a parked car, according to Moses Lake police.
The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for theft of a motor vehicle and felony eluding. He allegedly admitted to stealing the car, according to police.
