MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are searching for a driver who reportedly displayed a handgun during a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.
A man called police about 3:30 p.m. to report a silver, four door Chevrolet Malibu tailgating his vehicle as he neared his apartment on West Broadway Avenue. The victim told police he drove into the North 40 Outfitters parking lot and noticed the vehicle was still following him, according to police.
The victim confronted the other driver and reportedly began approaching the vehicle when he suspect, described as a Caucasian male with a scruffy black beard wearing a black hat and black hooded sweatshirt, pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at the victim.
Police say the victim backed off and walked toward the store entrance. The suspect then left and has not yet been located.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.