MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police continue to investigate a late Friday night shooting that involved an exchange of gunfire between a car theft suspect and a homeowner.
Police were called just before midnight to the 700 block of South Fairbanks Drive after multiple shots were fired.
A homeowner was contacted and told officers he noticed two suspects stealing his running vehicle. At some point, the suspects fired shots at the reported victim, and the victim eventually returned fire with an assault rifle, firing at least 25 rounds during the incident.
At least one round struck Lakeview Elementary, according to police. Officers have received surveillance video from the school that shows part of the shooting.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate. No suspects are currently in custody.