MOSES LAKE - A Kettle Falls man has been charged in Grant County with 12 counts of rape after numerous videos were uncovered during a drug investigation in Stevens County.
Timothy W. Hampton, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with 12 counts of second-degree rape-domestic violence and one county of first-degree voyeurism.
Moses Lake police began investigating Hampton in February after Stevens County deputies served search warrants at Hampton’s home on charges of possession of meth with intent to delivery and multiple counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. During a search of the residence, deputies reportedly seized a briefcase containing several digital storage devices that contained videos of Hampton having "sexual contact" with an unconscious woman.
More than 20 videos, taken between 2009 and 2013 at residences in Moses Lake, allegedly showed Hampton molesting and raping the woman, identified as an ex-girlfriend, while she was incapacitated. The videos were then turned over to Moses Lake police.
The victim told investigators she is a recovering alcoholic and at the time the videos were taken, she was drinking heavily and would pass out. She told investigators she was unaware of Hampton’s alleged actions, according to court records.
The victim also told investigators Hampton had a history of violence and when Hampton would get mad, he would “slap, hit, or spit in her face,” investigators stated.
