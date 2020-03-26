MOSES LAKE - Three juveniles arrested for reportedly breaking into the Moses Lake Safeway gas station early Thursday morning also admitted to spray painting several vehicles.
Moses Lake police were initially contacted just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after at least three vehicles were found vandalized in the Knolls Vista neighborhood. No suspects were located at the time.
About 1:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Safeway gas station on South Pioneer Way. Three juveniles, ages 11, 13, and 14, had reportedly broke the front window to the store on South Pioneer Way and were in the process of stealing cigarettes when Moses Lake police officers arrived.
The suspects reportedly ran into the swamp area behind Safeway.
Officers set up a perimeter and K9 Rex was on scene. As soon as Rex got out of the police and began barking, the juveniles surrendered.
Police say one suspect at orange paint on their clothing, and the juveniles admitted to spray painting their “street names” onto vehicles. One juvenile also reportedly admitted to spray painting a tractor.
The 13 and 14 year olds were booked into Martin Hall for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The 11-year-old was released to his parents. More charges related to the vandalism are pending.
(2) comments
Their parents need to be held responsible as well for doing such a bad job raising them.
Lil Pricks
