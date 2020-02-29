MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake police K9 is in stable condition after being shot Friday night by a fleeing suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
The K9, who has not yet been identified publicly by Moses Lake police, remains in Pullman at the Washington State University Veterinary Unit, where the dog’s breathing tube was removed on Saturday, according to Capt. Mike Williams.
Williams said the K9 is able to breathe on its own and the police department is “hopeful a recovery will be possible.”
The K9 has not gotten to a point where veterinary staff can conduct a full evaluation to determine if surgery is necessary.
“It is encouraging that the dog can maintain his own airway…The woods are dark and cold, and he is nowhere near out of them yet, but at least he is walking,” Williams stated.
The K9’s handler has been by his partner’s side throughout the day, Williams said.
The K9 and his handler were in pursuit Friday night of a suspect wanted in several recent robberies, according to Moses Lake police. After a several miles-long pursuit, the suspect reportedly ran and at one point, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the K9. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect.
The Central Basin Investigative Team continues to investigate the shooting. The officer involved is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol for any officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.