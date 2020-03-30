MOSES LAKE - A burglary suspect who reportedly fled from law enforcement early Sunday morning near Moses Lake was tracked down by K9 Rex.
A Grant County deputy responded to the reported burglary at Stoneway Electric on Wheeler Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Patrick Thomason, reportedly fled, shutting off the lights to his vehicle and turning into a field near International Paper, according to Moses Lake police.
“The vehicle, pulling a trailer and dropping stolen wire, headed north in the dark until it inevitably hit the train tracks (which are not a new addition to the area) and was heavily damaged,” Capt. Mike Williams stated.
Law enforcement located the abandoned vehicle minutes later and officer Brad Zook, with K9 Rex, began tracking the suspect. Rex continued for more than a mile from the crash, out to the Cougar Campground in Wheeler, where the K9 made his way directly to the address listed on Thomason’s vehicle registration, according to Moses Lake police.
Thomason was arrested at the residence and booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
(1) comment
Good boy Rex!
