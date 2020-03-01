PULLMAN - The Moses Lake police K9 shot Friday night underwent a blood transfusion at the WSU Veterinary Hospital and is "much more responsive" on Sunday.
Capt. Mike Williams said the dog's swelling has decreased and his bleeding is under control. Staff at the vet hospital are prepping the K9 for a CT scan on Monday, which will help determine if surgery is necessary.
Williams said the K9 is "becoming restless" when his handler is in the room. The handler is staying in Pullman with his four-legged partner.
The K9 remains in critical condition but is stable.
"While there is no way at this point to predict a final outcome, the excellent care he is receiving at WSU is giving him the best possible chance of a recovery," Williams said. "We can't thank the doctors and staff enough for their hard work."
The name of the officer and K9 involved in the shooting is expected to be released Monday. The Central Basin Investigative Team continued to investigate.
