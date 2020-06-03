MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Police Department has a new four-legged officer on patrol while the Soap Lake Police Department has its first K9 in training.
K9 Jester, partnered with officer Nick Stewart, had is first day on patrol on Tuesday after finishing training and passing all patrol K9 certifications last week in Spokane, according to Moses Lake police. Stewart and Jester were reported to compete 240 hours of training over the past six weeks.
Jester, a 15-month old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, was purchased from K9 Tactical in Iowa, the same kennel Moses Lake police K9 Rex was purchased.
K9 Jester was purchased to replace retired K9 Chief, who was medically retired after being shot by a fleeing suspect in February. Chief remains a member of the police department and will continue to appear at community events, according to Moses Lake police.
Grant County will soon get the addition of another K9 as the Soap Lake Police Department has purchased its first K9. Sgt. Spencer Nulph and K9 Billy have started training and are expected to be ready in mid-July. Funds to purchase the K9 were raised by community donations.
K9 Billy is a Tervuren Malinois imported from Holland. He will be the only dual purpose K9 in the county, specializing in both patrol and narcotics detection.
(4) comments
I feel bad for the Soap Lake police dog. Watching the police, they do alot following each other around on patrol.
The poor dog may not get much exercise.
Why does Soap Lake need a police dog??? It appear to be a ego trip for the police chief?
Such a small area to patrol, why does Soap Lake PD need to have multiple officers patroling the same area?
The tax dollars of the property owners could be much utilized.
Maybe the PD will want to acquire some surplus military equipment.
Be aware senior citizens the dog is coming for you.
I do find it ironic that days after protests, pleas, public announcemnts, political awareness at police Brutality (Did you see the Atlanta Officers tasing and Ripping out those kids in a car stuck in traffic?) that the local police forces PROUDLY bring out the new attack Animals they have purchased so those animals can find and attack suspects forcing that suspect into submission through biting and attacking them??
That has really got to the funniest event and TRULY shows at how local police departments feel about attacking suspects and forcing them to submit to their demands and if not you are going to face being attacked by a dog that was born, bred, and trained to do absolutely NOTHING but attack another human being.. [thumbup][thumbup]
That cop can't hit you or sit on you but they can send that dog to bite you so bad it sends you to the hospital requiring stitches to repair the holes in your flesh.. I really can't stop laughing at how you people think this is acceptable..
This just goes to show you that it can't be too hard to be a cop. 4 years to be an accountant, 7 years to be a lawyer, 6 weeks to learn how to send a dog to bite someone.
Oh it's better than that.. In 4.5 months you too can be trained in Basic Law Enforcement Academy -- Put with a trainer for a couple of weeks then YOU TOO can go out and drive around snubbing your noses at the public.. If the public does not do what you demand they do.. You too are allowed to KILL your suspect having full confidence that your boys in blue will stand by your side and the chances of any charges against you.. SLIM to NONE.. EVEN if charges are brought against you the chances of being convicted.. Almost NEVER.. And then to make things even better when you do kill someone you will have people advocating how, "the worlds a better place" without suspects.. Yep less than 5 months training.. You too can be a COP..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.