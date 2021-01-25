MOSES LAKE - A suspect in a storage unit break-in was tracked down by Moses Lake police K9 Rex Monday morning.
Police were called to a storage unit facility late Sunday night in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue after Brian Smith, 22, was reportedly spotted breaking into one of the units. Smith reportedly ran off before officers arrived.
Officers and K9 Rex followed Smith’s tracks, thanks to shoe prints in the snow, through a hole he had cut in the perimeter fence of the storage facility. Rex was able to track Smith for about a half-mile down to the lake shore. Smith had reportedly buried himself in the brush at the edge of the lake, according to Moses Lake police.
Smith allegedly ignored multiple warnings and requests to surrender. K9 Rex was released and held Smith until officers were able to take him into custody early Monday morning.
Smith was treated for minor injuries at Samaritan Hospital before being booked into Grant County Jail on burglary charges. Police continue to investigation and possible additional charges are pending.