MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Monday morning robbery.
The robbery occurred at about 10 a.m. at the Airport Grocery on Patton Boulevard. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran into the Larson Housing community near Larson and Northwest Lane, according to police.
The male suspect was wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt with a gray interior hood, a Seahawks beanie, blue surgical mask, gray sweatpants and gray Nike shoes. Police say the suspect may have a tattoo on the back of his left hand near his index finger.
Police say the suspect is believed to be armed and residents should not approach if he is located. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
