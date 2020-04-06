MOSES LAKE - A patched-up broken window is what remains after a brazen attempt to break in to The Bicycle Shop in Moses Lake early Saturday.
The Bicycle Shop co-owner Bill Spark says the thieves used a rock to smash the front window at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Out of fear that someone might try to break in during the coronavirus pandemic, Spark says he’s opted to guard the shop by living in the apartment connected to the space for the time being.
Spark says as soon as he heard the window break, he arose and rushed out to confront the culprits. Upon confronting them, the bandits backtracked through the broken window and fled. Spark contacted police but no arrests have been made. After conversing with Spark, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr who says he and his officers are watching so-called “non-essential” businesses that are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fuhr believes closed businesses are or will be a target for burglars during this time.
(5) comments
MaleBovineFeces.... kevin who... wonder if we are thinking about the same person?
I've noticed an awful lot of the Homeless folks riding around on bikes lately. I've also seen a few camping out behind Mom & Pops Diner. I use to have nothing against the Homeless, that was until I've had a couple of run ins with a few. I get it - they are pissed at the World, but respect is earned and not just given. you act like an animal and you'll be treated like one.
Don't those criminals know there is a "STAY HOME" order in effect?? They might get sick if they leave their house.. I tell you I say I tell you they must not have heard the news..
Kevin your crew has not been out rollin at night in the last two weeks
MaleBovineFeces...If you were half the man your old lady was, you’d use your name when naming others. Since you like naming people and all 🤷🏻♂️ Window warriors crack me up 🤣
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.