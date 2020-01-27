MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are seeking a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian Friday night.
Police responded to the collision about 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Stratford Road. The pedestrian told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a vehicle as it exited the Arby’s parking lot onto Stratford Road.
The vehicle was described as an orange Jeep, according to Moses Lake police. The driver left the scene before police arrived.
Officers gave the pedestrian a ride to Samaritan Hospital as a precaution. Capt. Mike Williams said the pedestrian had “very minor injuries.”
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
