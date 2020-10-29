MOSES LAKE - About two pounds of methamphetamine was recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 90.
As part of drug investigation, the Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit arrested Humberto E. Sanchez, a 25-year-old Mattawa man, during the traffic stop, according to Moses Lake police. Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in the traffic stop.
A search warrant was served on Sanchez’s vehicle and detectives reportedly located around a kilogram of meth, along with two loaded pistols. Police say Sanchez is a convicted felon and is not a U.S. citizen.
Sanchez was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of meth, two counts of alien in possession of a firearm and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate.
does this mean he will not get that one thousand dollar check the other folk are going to get?
Meth distribution. JUST ANOTHER REASON FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM
