MOSES LAKE - At this time, plans for an in-person graduation ceremony remain unchanged pending a decision by state and/or local health and education officials. But, given the ever-evolving circumstances, a drastic change to the way graduation ceremonies are done seems imminent as our nation attempts to quell the spread of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek issued a statement regarding this year’s graduation. Meek says he hopes to preserve the tradition of an in-person graduation ceremony on June 5, but is willing to alter plans depending what the state decides prior to the celebration. Meek says the district may conduct a virtual graduation ceremony to avert a complete cancellation of recognizing the milestone. Moses Lake educators are also in the process of planning a “variety of senior recognition events to make this time as special as possible.”
In addition, the district says it's doing everything it can to enable seniors to earn credits needed to graduate and meet college requirements for those who are interested to pursuing higher education.
None of the students are going to do the stupid virtual ceremony, they spent a huge amount of their life going to school. And all their going to get is a dumb virtual ceremony. Just push the graduation back so that they can actually have a graduation that is meaningful which a virtual ceremony definitely not
A Virtual graduation?? How is that ?? They going to glue Senior pictures onto a Popsicle stick and use a toy train to "cross the stage"???
