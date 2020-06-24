MOSES LAKE - A group comprised of 70 Moses Lake School District teachers, staff, and administrators will formulate a plan that will illustrate what a return-to-school will look like come fall.
The School Recovery Task Force will focus on ways to reopen classrooms while keeping students safe and healthy.
Mitigating and minimizing the spread of coronavirus is a top priority of the task force.
Other focuses include:
– Safety, Training, and Orientation
– Health Screening, Hygiene, Masks
– Universal Screening & Diagnostic
– Facilities Cleaning & Disinfecting
– Transportation & Food Service
– Feedback and Grading
– Social-Emotional Needs & School-Wide Behavior Supports
– Family and Student Voice & Community Partners
– Professional Development
“These plans will need to be flexible as we anticipate there will be ongoing local and regional developments resulting from COVID-19 throughout the next few weeks. We fully anticipate the need to make adjustments to how we deliver instruction and to services offered for our students and families,” the district stated in a press release.
The district is tapping the local community for guidance through a community feedback survey.
