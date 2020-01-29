MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has opened an investigation after elementary school staff physically moved a student to an office “when de-escalation efforts failed to resolve the situation of extreme student misbehavior.”
The incident occurred on Jan. 7 at Park Orchard Elementary School. Video posted by the parent of the second grade student involved shows an un-named staff member dragging the student on the ground to an office.
“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the Moses Lake School District is unable to provide comment on the specifics,” school district officials stated. “However, we encourage everyone to use discretion in making assumptions of a situation that is communicated through one short video clip obtained through a public records request.”
The school district is conducting an internal investigation involving multiple witness accounts from students, staff and administration.
“Our top priority and concern is the safety of all of our students and staff,” district officials stated. “In order for learning to happen, an environment of safety must prevail. As with any situation involving student safety, we are taking every step to ensure all of our students are safe and feel safe. No injuries occurred during the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.”
(9) comments
It is a shame they have taken corporal punishment and God out of schools. Beating the wild out of a kid and let him pray to God for it to stop always worked in my day!
Ummm.. Probably not the best path to take these days. We have come a little ways from the dark ages..
Special needs or simply unruly, that child should not be in a class with normal children. I'll never understand why people think putting a kid like this in with other normal kids is best for anyone. Move him to a school where he can get the attention he needs.
School sure can be a drag. But seriously it didn’t look too aggressive
I wish there was video with more of what occurred, it's very hard to know what was actually going on. I had my behavior issues in elementary school, middle school, and high school, I had to learn many things the hard way. I doubt if elementary school staff would intentionally hurt, or harm a child.
From the Facebook post from the parent himself and the school sounds to me like this child absolutely should NOT be in a public school setting. Maybe think about home schooling this child until he's old enough to know how to regulate his behavior. He's a danger to other students and teachers. Special needs or not you need to draw the line.
Is this a classic case of, "I can't control or raise my child so someone else needs to do it under the guise of "education""?? Nobody is advocating for corporal punishment or beating or dragging children around HOWEVER if a child cannot control themselves and are a danger to themselves OR OTHER KIDS OR STAFF then what is the problem with "dragging" them if they will not walk themselves and are too violent if you try to carry them??
Way too much whining about how students can do no harm and say no wrong.. I do not understand how a student can tell a teacher off, can kick and bite staff, can refuse to listen and do what is asked of them and NOTHING can be done about it other than that student not being allowed to return to school.. What about from the time the event is happening to the time they cannot return to school.. Just pretend they magically disappeared??
Then the strangest to me is how if someone refuses to follow a enforcement officer's commands they sick a Dog on them to bite and tear their flesh off their bodies and society all claps for that.. Heck even when officers shoot and kill someone because the officer was "startled" and "feared for their lives" and then killed that person.. Nobody seems to care because we are taught that "bad guys" deserve death..
In this case, an out of control child with extreme behavioral problems is forcibly removed from a classroom and the dad is mad because they drug the child the unresponsive child because the child refused to go to the office himself?? What actions would have been acceptable to the Dad ?? Just let the child do whatever he wanted until the child felt like complying?? I agree with REasonablethinker, if the Dad thinks he can do things so much better then keep the child home and you show everyone how easy it is to deal with your son.. Problem solved!!
Have you ever dealt with a child with special needs like Autism, Asperger's Syndrome, ADHD, ODD(Oppositional Defiance Disorder), ADD, Downs Syndrome or anything similar? Their cognitive thinking can be very delayed and they don't understand like "normal" children do. They have just as much of a right to a public education as any other child! They should have what's called an I.E.P. or Individualized Education Plan. Most schools have special needs students integrated into the gen ed classes with an para educator in the room to help out if needed. While others, who are more challenged, are placed into a self contained class room.
There are ALWAYS other options before doing what the staff member did. If there were children or other staff members in hams way, they could have removed them from the situation. Until the child calmed down. By simply removing the other people, it could have calmed him down...who knows! It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
I have had to deal with special needs individuals. BUT, this little boy seems to be above what they call "reasonable accommodation" that a school must provide and seemingly even can. Stopping everything and everyone else's education and experience and seemingly safety is not reasonable. Are you saying that everyone must stop everything when this little boy has a melt down, that other students and staff are not allowed the right to be safe, and that the world needs to revolve around this student while he "calms down"??
It is sad when someone has such a melt down but how do you think the parent deals with it when he does it at home?? And lastly would you put yourself in the position that you are responsible for this child when he is having such a melt-down and would you want your child to in the same room and even possibly in harms way even to the extent they must "clear the room" because of the child's behavior?? I feel sorry and sympathize with the child, the parents, and the school but I surely don't want anyone to get hurt while a child "calms down" and I do not want a child that is catered to so much they realize there is no immediate consequences for their actions that they will dictate the time and place when they are ready to address their behavior..
