MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District officials say allegations of racial comments involving Moses Lake High School “student athletes, cheerleaders, coaches, band, and other student participants” at Saturday’s game in an official capacity are “not substantiated in any way.”
Superintendent Josh Meek told iFIBER ONE News the district was able to confirm through their initial investigation there’s no reason to believe anything happened on the court between the game’s participants.
Meek said the ongoing third-party independent investigation includes allegations involving fans, parents and non-game-participating students, including an altercation between a small group of Davis fans and Moses Lake fans that Meek said is a “major point” of the investigation. The two parties were separated by high school staff and the two Moses Lake police officers at the game.
The two officers did step outside to ensure everyone’s safety as the Davis team was leaving the gym and heading to the bus, Meek said.
“For many years Moses Lake High School Athletics has worked to create a coordinated atmosphere that creates safety and well being for all participants,” school district officials stated in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “Part of that service is a partnership with the Moses Lake Police Department to assist with general event and crowd management.”
Moses Lake school board member Bryce McPartland, in a Facebook post, stated the investigation includes video and audio from the school district, Moses Lake High School and Davis sources.
Meek said also there is not yet an official timetable for the investigation, he’s hoping to have it completed within a few weeks.
“We are confident that thorough investigation of this situation will be comprehensive and provide clarity,” Meek stated.
As a veteran that did three tours of duty for our great county, I am appalled if this truly occurred. I am a African- American that isn’t from this area or state, came here for work and have loved this beautiful peaceful town and the people but I can only pray that this is not a illustration of the true feelings of Moses Lake! These people shouldn’t and I hope don’t represent what America truly should stand for freedom for all!
False flag strategy but heck let’s call the United Nations to provide future game security.
Deny deny deny
