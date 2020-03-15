MOSES LAKE - On Sunday, Moses Lake educators announced that it will use Google Classroom to educate students in grades 5-12 during a state mandated closure that was prompted by concerns relating to coronavirus. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the school district asked students 5-12 to bring their Chromebook laptops to school so staff could ensure that all devices are working properly prior to the district’s closure through at least April 24. On Monday, grades K-4 will receive Chromebook laptops for online learning as well. iFIBER ONE News will have more news about developing education plans in the Moses Lake School District and other local school districts throughout the week.
