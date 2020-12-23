ELLENSBURG - Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) received the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The arrival of the vaccine comes days after it was given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and about a week after the Pfizer vaccine showed up at hospitals across eastern Washington.
The stark difference between the two strains of vaccine is the additional week needed between initial vaccination and a booster shot; Pfizer requires a booster shot after three weeks and Moderna requires a follow-up immunization after four weeks.
KVH says the Moderna doses will be administered to frontline healthcare workers, responders, and long-term care facilities.
Kittitas County is currently managing about 200 active coronavirus cases.
The state is reportedly expected to receive 128,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. Health officials say the Moderna variety will be sent to small, more rural hospitals across the state.
