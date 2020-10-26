OLYMPIA — Voters in Washington have until the end of the day on Monday to register to vote online or by mail and to update existing voter registration.
Voters who have not registered by Monday’s deadline can still do so in person up until Election Day, Nov. 3 at their county elections office.
As of Saturday, more than 41 percent of registered voters in the state have already returned their ballots. In Adams County, around 37 percent of ballots have been returned. Chelan County is at 43.5 percent, Douglas County around 35 percent and Grant County at just over 30 percent, according to the secretary of state’s office.
The deadline to return ballots in person or through a drop box is 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 if voters plan to send ballots by mail.
