EPHRATA - A better economy usually means more buying among local consumers. New sales tax revenue data released by Washington’s Department of Revenue reflects that notion. On Wednesday, the Department of Revenue emailed third quarter sales tax totals for the third quarter of 2019. With an overall 7% uptick in year-over-year sales tax revenue statewide between 2018 and 2019, local trends were all positive.
The following statistics reflect the data released by the state agency on Wednesday.
Grant County
2019 Taxable Retail Sales Revenue Total: $752,196,817
2018 Taxable Retail Sales Revenue Total: $702,974,183
Percent Change: 7.002%
Chelan County
2019 Taxable Retail Sales Revenue Total: $631,083,067
2018 Taxable Retail Sales Revenue Total: $611,289,656
Percent Change: 3.238%
Douglas County
2019 Taxable Retail Sales Revenue Total: $283,446,394
2018 Taxable Retail Sales Revenue Total: $250,128,728
Percentage Change: 13.320%
Some highlights of third-quarter 2019 taxable retail sales and retail trade sales statewide include:
- Construction rose 10% to $10.4 billion.
- Sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies increased 4.3% to $2.1 billion.
- Miscellaneous retailers’ sales increased 24.3% to $3 billion.
- Apparel and accessories sales rose 5.4% to $1.3 billion.
- Taxable retail sales reported by new and used auto dealers decreased -3.1% to $3.6 billion.
